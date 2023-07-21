Broken water main closes lanes of S. Highway 57, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid part of Highway 57 Friday morning.

The fire rescue says they were called out to the highway at Tallwood Road at 7:43 a.m. for a broken water main with damage.

“Please find an alternate route to avoid delays and for the safety of those on scene,” the fire rescue stated in a Facebook post. “Utility crews have been notified of the damage.”

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County Police Department are also responding.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.