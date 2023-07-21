Barbie Baristas: Murrells Inlet coffee shop rebrands to embrace Barbie fever

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet coffee shop is in a Barbie world now.

Ahead of the highly anticipated movie, the café rebranded to become the Barbie Baristas and are embracing the classic doll’s resurgence in popularity.

For the past two years, there has been no pink inside the café that’s located at 4447 Highway 17 Business, but now owners and sisters Gabriella and Sophia Falzarine are planning to make the change permanent.

The Falzarine sisters said their favorite part is seeing the happiness that people experience when they walk through their doors.

“Actually seeing the younger generation and the older generation come in here with Barbie earrings, Barbie shirts, Barbie pants, I mean I have little boys come in here singing the Barbie theme song,” the sisters said.

You’ll find edible glitter as well as baked goods on the menu. And each item the sisters sell has something to do with Barbie and her friends, including a “Ken”-ergy drink.

