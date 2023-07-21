Atlantic Beach hosts workshop to educate community members to create, grow businesses

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From getting an idea off the ground, to growing an already existing business idea, the town of Atlantic Beach brought resources to residents during a first-of-it’s-kind event.

Town leaders believe new businesses will help their community. “It’s been a huge learning curve and lots of obstacles,” said Michele Brown, a property owner out of Charlotte, North Carolina. “I mean, thankfully, I think I’ve been able to overcome most of them.”

Brown said she’s tried to get a piece of the pie when it comes to investing in Atlantic Beach. She told WMBF News she has her eye on new development throughout 30th and 31st Avenue.

However, she said with the town’s ordinance requirements of part residential and part commercial, it’s been one hurdle after the next.

“You have to get a commercial loan,” said Brown. “So if you’re an investor, you have a big down payment, you have good credit, your heart is in the city, and the ordinance is written for people who own businesses, not for individual investors to come build business.”

Brown said she has a laundry list of things she wants to learn when it comes to being a business owner. This motivated her to attend Atlantic Beach’s first-ever business development workshop.

Experts from U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE, USDA Rural Development, Small Business Development Center, I-Hope Women’s Business Center, and Coastal Carolina National Bank were all present to share valuable resources.

“The SBA is all about small business and SBA does four things primarily,” said William Furman, the Senior Area Manager of the South Carolina District of the Small Business Administration. “We provide business counseling to small businesses at no cost to the business. we have financial access programs this will be our lending programs for small business.”

The other two elements include federal contracting programs and low-interest, long-term loans for businesses during natural disasters.

Atlantic Beach Councilman John David said the event came at the right time.

“I think it ties in the land owners and the residents with the opportunities that are afforded by the federal government and state and local authorities and hopefully it’ll help us build out and grow our economic sectors so that we can be prosperous.”

As for Brown, she’s hopeful to break through in the near future,

“I think it’s going to be a win as long as I don’t give up because some of the barriers that some of the rules present have been difficult but people get past it

City leaders are also hopeful the resources bring controlled development to the town.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.