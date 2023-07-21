Submit a Tip
Architects still working on plans for proposed Myrtle Beach downtown theater, city says

(City of Myrtle Beach / LS3P)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has provided an updated look at a potential new downtown theater.

The city said the proposed 300-seat Myrtle Beach Theatre went through a conceptual view from the city’s community appearance board on Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Downtown getting a blast from the past with transformation of old Broadway Theater

The plans include keeping the facades of the three original buildings in the area, including the original Broadway Theater. City officials said the plans also call for “a cohesive and modern space inside.”

(City of Myrtle Beach / LS3P)

Officials said architects are still working on plans for the proposal, but they hope to put it out for bids at a later date.

No formal vote was taken regarding the project at Thursday’s meeting.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

