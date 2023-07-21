2 accused of breaking into Myrtle Beach area home, robbing victims at gunpoint

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were inside a Myrtle Beach area home when all of a sudden they were robbed at gunpoint, according to police documents.

A police report shows Horry County officers were called Wednesday night to a home on Swan Court, which is just off 29th Avenue North, for a report of a home invasion.

The report states that two suspects came into the home and robbed two victims at gunpoint.

The suspects, identified as Ali Spivey and Taquan Turner, took a backpack from one of the victims which contained a gun and then drove away from the scene, according to arrest warrants.

Myrtle Beach police were able to locate the suspects’ car a short distance away from the scene.

Arrest warrants show the victims positively identified Spivey and Turner as the suspects, and the victim’s property was found inside the suspects’ car.

The two are charged with first-degree burglary and armed robbery.

They are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

