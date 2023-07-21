Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 accused of breaking into Myrtle Beach area home, robbing victims at gunpoint

Ali Spivey, Taquan Turner
Ali Spivey, Taquan Turner(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were inside a Myrtle Beach area home when all of a sudden they were robbed at gunpoint, according to police documents.

A police report shows Horry County officers were called Wednesday night to a home on Swan Court, which is just off 29th Avenue North, for a report of a home invasion.

The report states that two suspects came into the home and robbed two victims at gunpoint.

The suspects, identified as Ali Spivey and Taquan Turner, took a backpack from one of the victims which contained a gun and then drove away from the scene, according to arrest warrants.

Myrtle Beach police were able to locate the suspects’ car a short distance away from the scene.

Arrest warrants show the victims positively identified Spivey and Turner as the suspects, and the victim’s property was found inside the suspects’ car.

The two are charged with first-degree burglary and armed robbery.

They are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach rescue crews, Coast Guard continue searching for 20-year-old swimmer
Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts was killed in a boating accident on Wednesday, July 19 along...
‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Police: Man killed after motorcycle collides with truck in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Paul Sheets died on Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook post.
North Myrtle Beach police announce passing of retired sergeant
North Myrtle Beach police announce passing of retired sergeant
A federal grand jury indicted 15 people on 51 counts in a fraud scheme totaling nearly $5...
Nine SC inmates, six others charged in $5M fraud scheme
S.C. medical professionals see increase in accidental ingestion of edibles