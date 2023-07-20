Submit a Tip
Young girl speaks after being severely injured in Fourth of July parade

Allie Harris fell off a float during a Fourth of July parade and was run over by the trailer carrying it. (Source: WBNS, FAMILY PHOTOS, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By Richard Solomon, WBNS
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) – A young girl in Ohio is lucky to be alive after nearly losing her life two weeks ago.

Allie Harris fell off a float during a Fourth of July parade and was run over by the trailer carrying it.

Bandages and stitches show just a glimpse of what 7-year-old Allie has been through over the past couple of weeks, but she’s on her way to making a full recovery.

“I can’t wrap my head around it. I can’t wrap my head around what happened. But I also can’t wrap around how quickly she improved and the fact that we are here,” her mom Lauren Harris said.

Allie was ecstatic about joining her softball team on the float for the parade, and her parents were waiting to see her and take a picture.

But her mom got a call and learned her daughter was hurt.

“I just remember that I got ran over,” Allie recalled. “I did not hurt, and I was not crying.”

Allie spent several days in the ICU with more than 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver and a skull fracture, and this little girl is expected to make a full recovery.

One day she’ll be able to be a kid again and play softball or hang out with her friends. She and her mom are forever grateful for the help Allie has received.

