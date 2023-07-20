‘We stay ready’: Coastal Carolina hosts active shooter drills with county, state first responders

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University along with nearly 20 internal and external agencies participated in a simulated school shooter scenario on Wednesday morning.

Student volunteers acted as the armed aggressor and victims or those who were injured in the simulated situation.

The training exercise involved police, sheriff, and fire agencies from Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Horry County. Conway Medical Center also prepared for incoming victims on-site at the hospital.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, State Law Enforcement Division, and other organizations were also involved in the planning, which had been in the works since January of this year.

However, the large-scale training exercise has been an idea for far longer than that.

Ben Lawson, the Horry County Assistant Chief of EMS operations said they’d wanted to conduct this training, but the pandemic put the plan on pause.

“We’ve been working with Coastal Carolina since 2019 on this, specifically since January to prepare and to prepare our response,” said Lawson “This is something we pray every day never happens, but we want to make sure our folks are prepared and ready to respond.”

Steve Valenti, Lieutenant for Training and Support Services at Coastal Carolina Public Safety, said they conduct regular training for this situation.

“We train all the time for active shooter events and armed aggressor events, and today is no different, we just have additional resources coming to assist us,” said Valenti. “Our officers are responding to, entering into the building, neutralizing the shooter, collecting information, getting the victims to EMS, and transporting them to the hospital.”

Horry County Director of Public Information, Mikayla Moskov said these simulations make agencies more prepared for if an actual threat were to take place.

“From the police department’s perspective, for the county, we’re practicing our physical response and we’re working with our partner agencies,” said Moskov “Through practice, we reach preparedness so the more we can practice, the better off we’ll be”

Lieutenant Valenti said the university is still deciding if they want this to be a regularly done training exercise on campus.

To learn more about the armed aggressor protocols at CCU, you can visit their website.

