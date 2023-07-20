Submit a Tip
Powerball jackpot ticket worth $50,000 sold in Myrtle Beach

The ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1929 10th Ave.
The ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1929 10th Ave.(FOX Carolina)
By Dylan Leatherwood and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF/AP) - A ticket sold in Myrtle Beach almost hit a historic jackpot, missing the big prize by one number.

However, the South Carolina Education Lottery says the ticket is still worth $50,000.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1929 10th Ave. N. The odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129. Despite the odds, that was not the only winning ticket in South Carolina.

Three others, all worth $50,000 each, were sold in the Palmetto State.

Two of those tickets were sold at a Circle K store in Columbia. The other was sold at a Cokers in Piedmont.

All of the players matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

  • Powerball – Wednesday, July 19
  • 7 - 10 - 11 - 13 - 24   Powerball: 24

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Click here for more information on claiming.

The top ticket was sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game.

Copyright 2023 WMBF/AP. All rights reserved.

