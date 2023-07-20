Police: 4th suspect connected to deadly Lumberton shooting is in custody

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police said the fourth suspect in a deadly July 5 shooting turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

Nashem Osbourne, 18, is now in custody for the shooting and killing Derrick Hester and hurting a woman at the 1300 block of Walnut Street, according to police. Officers said the two were found shot inside a car that had run off the road and into a yard.

On Monday, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Tyllick McKoy at his job site in connection with the homicide investigation. He waived extradition and was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Police also arrested Jabary Murchison, 19, and a 15-year-old in the case.

Tyllick McKoy, Jabary Murchison (Source: Robeson County Detention Center)

All four face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharge weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.