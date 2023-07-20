Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 4th suspect connected to deadly Lumberton shooting is in custody

Lumberton police are asking people to be on the lookout for a fourth suspect they said is connected to a deadly shooting.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police said the fourth suspect in a deadly July 5 shooting turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

Nashem Osbourne, 18, is now in custody for the shooting and killing Derrick Hester and hurting a woman at the 1300 block of Walnut Street, according to police. Officers said the two were found shot inside a car that had run off the road and into a yard.

On Monday, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Tyllick McKoy at his job site in connection with the homicide investigation. He waived extradition and was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Police also arrested Jabary Murchison, 19, and a 15-year-old in the case.

Tyllick McKoy, Jabary Murchison
Tyllick McKoy, Jabary Murchison(Source: Robeson County Detention Center)

All four face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharge weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial project
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial housing project
Police: Shots fired at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance

Latest News

The ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1929 10th Ave.
Powerball jackpot ticket worth $50,000 sold in Myrtle Beach
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Donald Trump to headline GOP gala in SC
Officer Patrick Wilkinson confirmed the department made over 2,000 stops in May and June.
North Strand police encourage traffic stops, says they lead to gun, drug seizures
Nash County tornado damage
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado on Wednesday