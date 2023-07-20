Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Strand police encourage traffic stops, says they lead to gun, drug seizures

Officer Patrick Wilkinson confirmed the department made over 2,000 stops in May and June.
Officer Patrick Wilkinson confirmed the department made over 2,000 stops in May and June.(sister station WBRC)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said 90% of the guns and drugs they seize are from traffic stops.

Officer Patrick Wilkinson confirmed the department made over 2,000 stops in May and June.

He said with what they are finding during these stops officers are turning to “proactive policing” to put a stop to it.

Wilkinson said that means no matter how big or small the reason officers pull you over, it is to keep you safe. Recently, the department said a car not using its turn signal helped a North Myrtle Beach police officer capture a teen fugitive.

“We’re gonna stop cars,” Wilkinson said. “It could be a taillight, speeding or something a bit more serious. Regardless, if we see a violation, we’re gonna address it for overall safety. If in the commission we end up recovering some of these illegal firearms and dangerous drugs, we’re gonna do it, and we encourage it.”

Wilkinson also said the stops will also help them keep highly illegal gun conversion kits off the streets.

Glock switches can turn a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Officers said the fast rounds can be inaccurate, making them even more dangerous to anyone standing close by.

Wilkinson said they recovered two glock switches so far this year, and that possessing one can lead to serious time in prison.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial project
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial housing project
Police: Shots fired at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance

Latest News

Nash County tornado damage
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado on Wednesday
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
Investigators search for Long Island serial killing ‘trophies’ in SC
We're under a LEVEL 2 risk for a few strong storms today. We're not expecting this to be a big...
FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid, risk of strong-severe storms today
‘This is going to be part of my district,’ Sen. Hembree stops by Carolina Forest Civic...
‘Let’s talk about it’: Sen. Hembree talks redistricting, school overcrowding during visit to Carolina Forest