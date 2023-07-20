North Strand police encourage traffic stops, says they lead to gun, drug seizures

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said 90% of the guns and drugs they seize are from traffic stops.

Officer Patrick Wilkinson confirmed the department made over 2,000 stops in May and June.

He said with what they are finding during these stops officers are turning to “proactive policing” to put a stop to it.

Wilkinson said that means no matter how big or small the reason officers pull you over, it is to keep you safe. Recently, the department said a car not using its turn signal helped a North Myrtle Beach police officer capture a teen fugitive.

“We’re gonna stop cars,” Wilkinson said. “It could be a taillight, speeding or something a bit more serious. Regardless, if we see a violation, we’re gonna address it for overall safety. If in the commission we end up recovering some of these illegal firearms and dangerous drugs, we’re gonna do it, and we encourage it.”

Wilkinson also said the stops will also help them keep highly illegal gun conversion kits off the streets.

Glock switches can turn a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Officers said the fast rounds can be inaccurate, making them even more dangerous to anyone standing close by.

Wilkinson said they recovered two glock switches so far this year, and that possessing one can lead to serious time in prison.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.