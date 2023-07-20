Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mother of terminally ill toddler hopes to make daughter’s last moments special

A family who has a 2-year-old daughter with a heart condition is promising to make her final moments special. (SOURCE: WKRC)
By Marella Porter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio toddler is in need of her second transplant or doctors say she only has months to live.

The girl’s mother said she is hoping to make what could be her daughter’s final moments special.

Whether she’s cheering on the Reds or cruising in her red wagon, Aubrie Shears is all smiles. No one would ever know these could be some of her final moments.

Mariah Morrow, Aubrie’s mother, said the 2-year-old has dilated cardiomyopathy, which is rare in children.

“She’s definitely a fighter and that’s what makes this situation hard,” Morrow said. She has never shown any signs of pain from the beginning.”

Aubrie had her first transplant when she was 5 months old. Recovery was going well until the beginning of this year when she went into cardiac arrest in the middle of the night.

“They had to do CPR for about two hours,” Morrow said. “Her pulse was just in and out.”

Aubrie was then placed on life support and miraculously made it through without any brain damage.

Things were looking up again until two months ago.

“They were doing a biopsy to do a normal routine check on her heart and she went into cardiac arrest,” Morrow said. “She was put back on life support.”

Doctors didn’t think she would survive on her own, but she did.

However, she now needs another transplant and because of how recent her first transplant was she won’t be a candidate until March of next year.

The medical team doesn’t believe she can make it that long.

“You’re grieving your child and they’re still here,” Morrow said. “And you have to enjoy all of these moments with her, but you also have to plan and make all these life-changing decisions.”

Aubrie is now in hospice care. As her family plans for the end of her life, they’ve got a bucket list that includes the Reds game and a family trip to the zoo. They also hope to take her to the beach and Disney World.

Copyright 2023 WKRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly plane crash on Sunday, July 2 in North Myrtle...
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash

Latest News

Grand Strand officials share safety tips for cellular, landline service outages
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Critical injuries reported after boat accident on Intracoastal Waterway
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1, wounds another
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash