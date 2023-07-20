Submit a Tip
‘Let’s talk about it’: Sen. Hembree talks redistricting, school overcrowding during visit to Carolina Forest

By Eric Richards
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Senator Greg Hembree visited the Carolina Forest community on Wednesday night at the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting.

Hembree currently represents District 28, which includes parts of Dillon and Horry Counties. After the next election, Carolina Forest will be added after redistricting, a direct result of the 2020 Census.

“This is going to be part of my district. I’m going to be representing a whole new group of constituents,” said Hembree. “It’s important for them to get to know me, put a face with a name, and know how to get in touch with me.”

Hembree discussed everything from the state’s economic growth, to how his job works.

“We have a terrifically strong economy that’s based on a number of factors. We have businesses that are moving here,” said Hembree.

Wendy Winter, a resident and parent asked Senator Hembree for any advice on how to deal with the issue of overcrowding in schools with some schools reaching 150% capacity in Horry County.

“We’re lucky in Horry County because we have the penny sales tax that goes to capital improvement. It’s not a money problem. I think you just have to be persistent, they know they’re looking at growth,” said Hembree.

According to the Horry County Planning Commission data as of last February, Carolina Forest Elementary and High Schools were at around 125%. River Oaks Elementary was at 150%.

There was also talk about incorporating Carolina Forest into a city.

“Let’s talk about it. Let’s have a discussion group and find out what all this means,” said Norman Fay.

A meeting is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Horry County Library in Carolina Forest, for residents to learn more about the idea of incorporation. This is not a civic association meeting.

Civic Association President Carole vanSickler also provided an update on when the next Horry County Council meeting will be held to discuss the Postal Way development rezoning application.

“They have deferred any discussion on the Postal Way rezoning, on Chatham Crossing and Waters Track, until the Aug. 15 council meeting,” said vanSickler.

