‘It won’t happen to you until it does’: MUSC, members of S.C. community educate others to prevent drownings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While drowning is a national problem, children are at a higher risk of drowning in South Carolina.

As the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator and Safe Kids Charleston Area Coalition Leader, Mary Beth Vassy explains, this is because there is so much access to water within the state.

“We have lakes, rivers, ponds, the beach, there’s all kinds of stuff around us”, said Vassy.

To help offer prevention ideas and educate the community on drowning, specialists and a mother who lost her child to drowning came together for a meeting.

Mother, Michelle Zieg, shared how her excitement to purchase their first home with a pool, soon turned to tragedy when her son drowned.

“Brayden was just face down in the water”, said Zieg.

Vassy said over 70% of drownings happen when it’s not swim time, exactly how Zieg’s son drowned in their family pool.

“It was not swim time. My son was fully clothed, with shoes on that day”, said Zieg.

Zieg said you never expect something as tragic as drowning to happen to you.

“It won’t happen to you until it does”, said Zieg.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your little ones.

“It’s just being sober, being responsible, having the adults in place to keep their eyes on those kids at all times when around bodies of water”, said Casey.

Casey also added that if you do have a drowning emergency, knowing how to perform CPR can save a life.

“If you’re able to perform CPR in a drowning situation before fire rescue gets there, it really increases the chance of survival”, said Casey.

Experts also recommend having a phone near you when participating in water activities in case there is an emergency and you need to call 911.

For more water safety tips, you can visit the Safe Kids South Carolina website.

