Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office called to Waccamaw River for missing boater search

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway for a missing boater in the Waccamaw River.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies and rescue units were called Thursday morning to the river near The Reserve Marina.

Details are limited at this time.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released when it becomes available.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial project
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial housing project
Police: Shots fired at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance

Latest News

What started off as an inconvenience soon paved the way for a generous act of kindness from a...
Georgetown County high schooler helps woman pay for groceries
The ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1929 10th Ave.
Powerball jackpot ticket worth $50,000 sold in Myrtle Beach
Nashem Osbourne
Police: 4th suspect connected to deadly Lumberton shooting is in custody
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Donald Trump to headline GOP gala in SC