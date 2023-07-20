Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid, risk of strong-severe storms today

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The sweltering heat and humidity will continue today with the risk of an isolated severe storm developing during the late afternoon and evening.

TODAY

After a few light rain showers this overnight, temperatures will soar once again today. Highs will reach the low-middle 90s near the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. High humidity will push the heat index to 103 to 108 from the middle of the day into the late afternoon hours.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches with the middle 90s inland.
Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches with the middle 90s inland.(WMBF)

High heat and humidity will create a very unstable atmosphere late in the day. At the same time, a quick-moving piece of energy in the upper atmosphere will be the spark to ignite storms. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, bringing the severe weather threat.

Lightning and wind will be the primary threats in any strong storm today.
Lightning and wind will be the primary threats in any strong storm today.(WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a LEVEL 2 risk for severe weather this afternoon and into the evening hours. The primary risk from any severe storm will come from frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in some of the storms as well.

We're under a LEVEL 2 risk for a few strong storms today. We're not expecting this to be a big...
We're under a LEVEL 2 risk for a few strong storms today. We're not expecting this to be a big severe weather maker.(WMBF)

The best timing for storms right now looks to be from 3 PM to 8 PM. Obviously, this could be changed depending on radar trends throughout the day. It’s looking like the storms roll into Horry County just after the evening commute or just before sunset.

A few strong storms will be possible today.
A few strong storms will be possible today.(WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will be the warmest this week with temperatures reaching the middle 90s for the beaches. The heat index will be back to 105-110°. A west wind will keep things drier with a 20% chance of a stray afternoon storm.

A weak cold front will move through the Carolinas this weekend dropping temperatures a little bit. Inland areas will drop to the low 90s and along the beaches will be in the upper 80s. While the temperatures drop several degrees, lingering high humidity will keep the feels like temperatures around 100°. With the front stalled near the area through Sunday, pop up showers and storms will be possible with chances ranging from 30% Saturday to 40% Sunday.

We will cool down a bit for the weekend, but it's still humid. We keep the risk for showers &...
We will cool down a bit for the weekend, but it's still humid. We keep the risk for showers & storms today.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

