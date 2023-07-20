FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid, risk of strong-severe storms today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The sweltering heat and humidity will continue today with the risk of an isolated severe storm developing during the late afternoon and evening.

TODAY

After a few light rain showers this overnight, temperatures will soar once again today. Highs will reach the low-middle 90s near the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. High humidity will push the heat index to 103 to 108 from the middle of the day into the late afternoon hours.

High heat and humidity will create a very unstable atmosphere late in the day. At the same time, a quick-moving piece of energy in the upper atmosphere will be the spark to ignite storms. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, bringing the severe weather threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a LEVEL 2 risk for severe weather this afternoon and into the evening hours. The primary risk from any severe storm will come from frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in some of the storms as well.

The best timing for storms right now looks to be from 3 PM to 8 PM. Obviously, this could be changed depending on radar trends throughout the day. It’s looking like the storms roll into Horry County just after the evening commute or just before sunset.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will be the warmest this week with temperatures reaching the middle 90s for the beaches. The heat index will be back to 105-110°. A west wind will keep things drier with a 20% chance of a stray afternoon storm.

A weak cold front will move through the Carolinas this weekend dropping temperatures a little bit. Inland areas will drop to the low 90s and along the beaches will be in the upper 80s. While the temperatures drop several degrees, lingering high humidity will keep the feels like temperatures around 100°. With the front stalled near the area through Sunday, pop up showers and storms will be possible with chances ranging from 30% Saturday to 40% Sunday.

