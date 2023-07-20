Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The Broward County jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods acted improperly in the August 2019 incident.

Jurors decided the family was not properly warned of the possible danger from the hot nuggets at a drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida.

The family had been seeking $15 million dollars to compensate for the pain and suffering of the 4-year-old girl, who sustained severe burns and scars in the incident.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the family $400,000 for the burn injuries sustained and another $400,000 for future damages.

The child’s mother says she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

Attorneys for McDonald’s declined to speak outside the Broward County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial project
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial housing project
Police: Shots fired at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Single ticket wins $1 billion Powerball jackpot
‘This is going to be part of my district,’ Sen. Hembree stops by Carolina Forest Civic...
‘Let’s talk about it’: Sen. Hembree talks redistricting, school overcrowding during visit to Carolina Forest
‘Let’s talk about it’: Sen. Hembree talks redistricting, school overcrowding during visit to Carolina Forest
'We stay ready': Coastal Carolina hosts active shooter drills with county, state first responders