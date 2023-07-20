Submit a Tip
Donald Trump to headline GOP gala in SC

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. Earlier in the day Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former president Donald Trump will be back in South Carolina in August.

The South Carolina GOP named Trump as the keynote speaker for their 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala.

The gala, which is the longest-standing Republican event in the state’s history, will be held at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds on Aug. 5.

Other GOP leaders attending the gala include Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham.

