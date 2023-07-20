Darlington Co. deputies arrest, charge man for second time in a month for alleged drug trafficking

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies arrested a man Thursday for the second time in 9 days and charged him with drug trafficking charges according to the sheriff’s office.

Kevin Michael Bell, of Lamar, was first arrested by deputies on July 10 during a traffic stop off Reynolds Avenue where deputies recovered nearly half an ounce of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, as well as a gun.

At that time, Bell was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, manufacturing, possession of other substances, in schedule I,II, III, with the intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Items seized during traffic stop July 10 (Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

Nine days later, on July 19, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Club Road in the Lamar area, and during the search, they seized almost half an ounce of fentanyl, over 300 pills, and several firearms found in a safe in his bedroom and in a car registered in his name according to the sheriff’s department.

Darlington County Drug Bust (Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

Darlington County Drug Bust (Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

The search was prompted by an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Bell was arrested and faces numerous weapons and drug-related charges including possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active and more charges could follow.

