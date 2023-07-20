Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Darlington Co. deputies arrest, charge man for second time in a month for alleged drug trafficking

Kevin Bell
Kevin Bell(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies arrested a man Thursday for the second time in 9 days and charged him with drug trafficking charges according to the sheriff’s office.

Kevin Michael Bell, of Lamar, was first arrested by deputies on July 10 during a traffic stop off Reynolds Avenue where deputies recovered nearly half an ounce of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, as well as a gun.

At that time, Bell was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, manufacturing, possession of other substances, in schedule I,II, III, with the intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Items seized during traffic stop July 10
Items seized during traffic stop July 10(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

Nine days later, on July 19, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Club Road in the Lamar area, and during the search, they seized almost half an ounce of fentanyl, over 300 pills, and several firearms found in a safe in his bedroom and in a car registered in his name according to the sheriff’s department.

Darlington County Drug Bust
Darlington County Drug Bust(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
Darlington County Drug Bust
Darlington County Drug Bust(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

The search was prompted by an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Bell was arrested and faces numerous weapons and drug-related charges including possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active and more charges could follow.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
Police: Shots fired at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial project
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial housing project
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County

Latest News

Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC police review possible connection between accused NY serial killer, missing woman
Nashem Osbourne
Police: 4th suspect connected to deadly Lumberton shooting is in custody
Officer Patrick Wilkinson confirmed the department made over 2,000 stops in May and June.
North Strand police encourage traffic stops, says they lead to gun, drug seizures
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
Investigators search for Long Island serial killing ‘trophies’ in SC