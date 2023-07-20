Submit a Tip
Coroner: Man dies in North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died after a motorcycle crash in North Myrtle Beach late Wednesday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the wreck happened in the area of Little River Neck Road at around 9:30 p.m. Fowler identified the person who died as 45-year-old Jason Marcum, who was from the Little River area.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

