Coroner: Man dies in North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died after a motorcycle crash in North Myrtle Beach late Wednesday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the wreck happened in the area of Little River Neck Road at around 9:30 p.m. Fowler identified the person who died as 45-year-old Jason Marcum, who was from the Little River area.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.

