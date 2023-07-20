Beach rescue crews searching for swimmer near 21st Avenue South, MBFD says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad is conducting a search near the 21st Avenue South beach access after reports of a missing swimmer.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Capt. Jon Evans said when crews arrived they could not find the swimmer, but they have begun searching.

WMBF News has contacted the Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad to learn more details.

