Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren’t searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died. The man who died, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

Lestin was being held without bond. Acevedo and Hodge were each being held on $1,500 bail. Online jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
Police: Shots fired at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial project
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial housing project
Multiple agencies responded to reports of a missing boater along the Waccamaw River in Pawleys...
Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County

Latest News

Deputies: Body recovered during search for missing boater in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing Georgetown County boater
Police: Man killed after motorcycle collides with truck in North Myrtle Beach
Man dies in North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer