Woman charged in Darlington apartment stabbing

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A 23-year-old is facing charges in connection to a July stabbing inside a Darlington apartment.

Tyonne Shanice Brown’s charges include attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police were called out at 3:49 a.m. on July 11. to the 200 block of Woods Street.

At the scene, officers met with the person who called dispatch. He told the cops a man with blood on his hands knocked on his window, saying someone was trying to kill him.

While talking, investigators noticed a voice coming from a truck parked in the backyard. They found the victim laying in the truck. Police say blood was all over the victim’s arms and legs as well as cuts.

The victim claimed he was attacked by two people inside an apartment on East Broad Street. The victim went to get a bag he had left inside an apartment when he was stabbed by the unknown people, according to an incident report.

Eventually, the victim was able to get away and was taken to the hospital. The victim claims while running away, someone fired three rounds at him, but none of the bullets hit.

The report did not mention any other arrest in the case.

Brown was denied bond and is currently booked in the Darlington County Detention Center.

