Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman charged in Darlington apartment stabbing

Tyonne Shanice Brown’s charges include attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery with a...
Tyonne Shanice Brown’s charges include attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.(Darlington County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A 23-year-old is facing charges in connection to a July stabbing inside a Darlington apartment.

Tyonne Shanice Brown’s charges include attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police were called out at 3:49 a.m. on July 11. to the 200 block of Woods Street.

At the scene, officers met with the person who called dispatch. He told the cops a man with blood on his hands knocked on his window, saying someone was trying to kill him.

While talking, investigators noticed a voice coming from a truck parked in the backyard. They found the victim laying in the truck. Police say blood was all over the victim’s arms and legs as well as cuts.

The victim claimed he was attacked by two people inside an apartment on East Broad Street. The victim went to get a bag he had left inside an apartment when he was stabbed by the unknown people, according to an incident report.

Eventually, the victim was able to get away and was taken to the hospital. The victim claims while running away, someone fired three rounds at him, but none of the bullets hit.

The report did not mention any other arrest in the case.

Brown was denied bond and is currently booked in the Darlington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly plane crash on Sunday, July 2 in North Myrtle...
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
Death investigation underway in Florence after body found in woods

Latest News

Nash County tornado damage
MAYOR: No loss of life from Dortches tornado
Saven Parrott
Darlington man accused of beating victim he picked up from Waffle House
Danny Ray Turner and Brenda G. Turner are charged with gambling and seven counts of unlawful...
State police seize 7 gambling machines from Marion County home; 2 charged
Critical injuries reported after boat accident on Intracoastal Waterway