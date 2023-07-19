Submit a Tip
Who’s Next: Tabitha D. James is a marketing maven who gives back to her Pee Dee community

By Derrion Henderson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This month on the “Who’s Next” podcast, we’re introducing you to a Pee Dee native giving back to her community one business at a time.

Tabitha D. James is known for being a self-described marketing maven, who has no problem letting you know who she is.

“She is vibrant, she is eccentric, she is engaged,” James said describing herself. “She is impactful but intentional in that impact.”

The Lake View native got her start in the backwoods but now enjoys living life in the spotlight.

“I did it my way,” James proudly said. “As I started my early career, getting into corporate, I said, ‘Let’s do this my way.’ I don’t want to look back and say, ‘I wish I would’ve tried this, I wish I would’ve moved out of South Carolina.’ No, I did.”

The Coastal Carolina grad and Florida Atlantic University alum catapulted her career when she ditched corporate America, published five books and started her own self-titled marketing brand.

“I love working with small Black woman-owned businesses,” James said. “Those are my favorite because I get to see women take autonomy over their life and propel.”

As she helps small business owners along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, James uses her “heart work” to leave a lasting impression.

Along with her nine service organizations, James is the founder of S.H.E. IS ME, a youth mentoring program that has served dozens of teen girls since 2016 with a mission that teaches them that they are enough.

“Everything does not have to be perfect, but perfection can get there,” she said. “You’ll never be completely perfect, but allow yourself to be and be authentic and you’re best.”

