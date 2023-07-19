Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job when out of nowhere, a truck slammed into their left-hand side and sped off.

South Carolina Highway Patrol told them, they couldn’t do anything beyond writing up a police report.

De La Cruz said he was following behind his two employees on Highway 17 Bypass near Carson Avenue on June 6. He said they were coming from Georgetown around 7 a.m.

That’s when a truck towing a boat on the left-hand side slammed into De La Cruz’s two employees. He said he anticipated for the driver to pull over, but was shocked when he saw them drive away.

“Any normal person would have stopped to check in on them. They were really shaken up after it happened.” De La Cruz said.

Since then, he said he hasn’t heard from highway patrol on where this incident stands.

That’s why De La Cruz said he made the decision to post the video he captured of the crash on social media. He said through sharing it, he hopes will lead to an arrest, or at least some accountability.

“I think it’s more prevent situations like this. I think the community needs to work together more, try to protect others,” he stated. We as drivers we need to be more careful too. I mean everybody. This goes each way.”

WMBF News reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol to learn more about this hit-and-run. A spokesperson said they are working on a update, but this is an active investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught...
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief
Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and...
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
insert
Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel

Latest News

Death investigation underway in Florence after body found in woods
16-year-old arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle in Darlington County
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
Pee Dee, Grand Strand communities experiencing landline, cellular service disruptions