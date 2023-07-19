Tax referendum on ballot to help Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District funding

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Murrells Inlet and Garden City will vote on a referendum next week that would increase taxes to support more personnel for the fire district.

“When I call the fire department, I want them to come,” said Al Jordan, president of the Greater Burgess Community Association. “That’s the bottom line.”

The Greater Burgess Community Association is supporting the referendum. Jordan says that last year, Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District was unable to get a unit to 300 calls due to not having enough staff members.

“That’s unacceptable, that’s almost once a day,” said Jordan.

The referendum would increase taxes over the next five years. Initially, an owner-occupied home would see a tax increase of $56.

According to Gene Connell, president of the fire district’s board of directors, this extra money would increase staffing by 30 percent.

“What we’d like to do would be able to have additional ambulance services, said Connell. “The call for ambulance services is daily here; we had 8000 calls last year in the district.”

Connell says this is especially important because the district is home to several people over 59 years of age. And, there is a diverse set of needs.

“It’s a wide-ranging district,” he said. “We have high-rise condominiums in the district, we have Waccamaw hospitals in the district...we have to be able to service a very diverse group of people.”

However, Connell says the turnout for past referendum votes has not been high. Usually, only around 2000 people vote in a district of more than 10 times that number.

“We have an opportunity to vote to have better fire protection and paramedic service, and the idea of not doing that strikes me as crazy,” said Jordan.

