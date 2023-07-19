State police seize 7 gambling machines from Marion County home; 2 charged

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two 74-year-olds are out on bond after state agents say they found multiple gambling machines in their home.

Danny Ray Turner and Brenda G. Turner are charged with gambling and seven counts of unlawful possession/operation of a gambling device.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division executed a search warrant at 2462 Marion Rd. on July 10.

After searching the home, the agents found seven “Pot O Gold” gaming machines, according to the arrest warrants. These machines offer various forms of poker, keno and blackjack, all of which are illegal in South Carolina.

Brenda admitted to owning the machines and told authorities a garage on the property was used as an “illegal gaming house,” the warrants state.

Brenda and Danny’s bond was set at $8,000 each. They were booked in the Marion County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

