Police: Shots fired at Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a Myrtle Beach-area apartment complex.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the Horry County Police Department responded to reports of the shooting on the 300 block of Cape Landing Drive at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were told the incident happened in the parking lot of the complex and involved “potentially between two to three men exchanging gunfire,” according to the report.

No one was injured, but police said two vehicles were damaged by the gunfire. The suspects believed to be involved also left the scene before officers arrived.

No further details were immediately available.

