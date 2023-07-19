Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Palmetto Pride sends message during Grand Strand beach cleanup: ‘Litter prevention starts with you’

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From beach restorations to beach clean-ups, volunteers in Myrtle Beach picked up litter as part of a statewide initiative to keep South Carolina beautiful.

Several organizations across the Grand Strand, including the South Carolina 7, and the state partnered to make a community beach sweep possible.

South Carolina 7 is a statewide initiative, that motivates people to appreciate the outdoors by spending more time outside. Picking up litter is just one activity the group encourages.

Grand Strand organizations including Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful, and Palmetto Pride organized the event, along with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

Organizers said disposing of trash properly is something you can do daily to help prevent it from getting into the ocean.

Evette said it’s not just about the aesthetics but the importance of doing things we can control.

“It takes each one of us to make sure the impact on our homes and our properties are minimized, and that starts with picking things up, it’s something we can all do,” she said. “We can’t change mother nature, we can’t stop hurricanes, but we can make sure when that water dumps, that we’re doing everything we can to get it where it needs to go.”

Volunteers like Morgan Bailey and Hanna Pritchett don’t live in Myrtle Beach.

Bailey lives across the state in Greenville and Pritchett is from Maryland.

Driving all the way to the Grand Strand, they said lending a helping handing is something so small that’s going towards a bigger impact.

“You can do it literally anywhere, you don’t have to drive you can be in your own backyard,” said Bailey. “That’s what it means to me because just being able to see all that, see everyone come together.”

“This is not controversial,” said Pritchett. “No matter what our differences, no matter our background, everyone can agree to come together and help out on this. I think it’s a cool community-building moment that everyone should do.”

Evette adds that keeping our beaches clean will not only enhance tourism but ensure our food chain remains healthy.

