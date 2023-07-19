Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of controversial housing project

By Eric Richards
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After hearing from residents of the Barefoot Resort community, the North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted during Tuesday’s meeting to recommend disapproval of a project that would bring nearly 100 homes to the area.

“So we understand, now this Planned Development District Amendment is going to go to city council with a recommendation to disapprove,” said an official.

Some residents have been against the project which would be located along Marsh Glen Drive near Seabird Court.

Alan Simeon has lived in the Barefoot Community for two decades and the proposed development would be built along his property line. He said a plan to develop the lot was brought up around 10 years ago but did not go through.

“I’m not very happy about it. They proposed this 10 or 11 years ago and it was turned down,” said Simeon. “It was opposed by the residents and every year after that it’s been declined because it wasn’t feasible. Now all of a sudden the city is considering it.”

Simeon also cites concerns over traffic volume and the curve along Marsh Glen, near the Highway 31 overpass, as other reasons he does not think the project should proceed.

“It’s going to be a very dangerous intersection because of the blind spot by the overpass,” said Simeon.

Candy Triplett, another Barefoot Resort resident, addressed the commission about the Home Owners Association president being involved in the application for annexation connected to the project.

“I have an issue, that we would be applying this to the Blue Water development company and their legal counsel. Why would we permit the person who is our HOA Board president, even though he is an owner and that is factual, to sign this? There should have been another person to sign it,” said Triplett.

The planning commission can only make recommendations to the city council, which the council could take into consideration when making their ultimate decision on the project.

The commission voted in favor of the annexation of that property. The representatives from Blue Water Development did not wish to comment on the outcome of the meeting.

The city council is expected to take up the first reading connected to the project at the meeting on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

“The fight is not over, the city council still has to vote on it,” said Simeon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

