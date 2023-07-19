MAYOR: No loss of life from Dortches tornado

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Rocky Mount area.

The NWS says the tornado hit the Dortches and Battleboro areas north of Rocky Mount Wednesday afternoon bringing down trees and damaging homes and businesses.

“I never want to see another one like it again, because It went from sunshine to pitch black, and this storm lasted probably less than a minute - and you can see what it’s done,” said Dortches Mayor Jackie Vick. “It’s devastation, but the main thing as far as we’ve heard so far, there’s not been any loss of life, some bumps and scrapes and that type thing, but no loss of life, so the rest of it we can deal with.”

According to NCDOT Interstate 95 was closed in both directions near Dortches, or just northeast of Rocky Mount, after the tornado brought trees down across all of the highway’s lanes.

DOT says the road was closed south of NC 43 and north of US 64, due to downed trees at 12:42 pm. DOT is estimating the road will be closed until around 2:30 pm.

There were also reports of heavy damage to the Pfizer plant on North Wesleyan Blvd just north of Wesleyan College near Battleboro.

