Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source: CNN, WANG CHENG-RU)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A massive “doomsday fish” stuns deep sea divers in international waters.

Divers say they were dazzled by an enormous deep-sea oarfish recently spotted off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.

The 6-foot-long fish was found dotted with what appeared to be giant bite marks.

And if that isn’t ominous enough, the creature is known as a “messenger from the sea God’s palace.”

It has gained a reputation as being a “doomsday fish” as legend claims the oarfish appears just before natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly plane crash on Sunday, July 2 in North Myrtle...
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue helps SCDNR investigate a boating accident along the...
Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating

Latest News

Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating
Critical injuries reported after boat accident on Intracoastal Waterway
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
Saven Parrott
Darlington man accused of beating victim he picked up from Waffle House