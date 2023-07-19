Submit a Tip
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325

The park previously said the ride will undergo at least 500 test runs before reopening.
This past Thursday, a replacement beam arrived at the park. It has since been installed.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on its famous Fury 325 roller coaster, weeks after it was shut down due to crack in a support beam.

Video captured on June 30 revealed the crack in the beam, prompting the park to immediately close the ride for an indefinite amount of time.

Carowinds officials stated in a previous update that after the new beam was installed, the ride would undergo at least 500 test runs before it is reopened to the public.

Following the test runs, Carowinds also said the ride’s manufacturer and a third-party testing firm will perform a final inspection before the Fury is returned to service.

The North Carolina Department of Labor has also been involved in the reopening process, and said the ride will remain closed as long it takes to ensure that it is safe when passengers return.

“A certificate will not be issued until we are 100% comfortable doing so,” labor officials said in a previous statement. “Safety has been and will continue to be our top priority.”

With test runs now appearing to have begun, it is unclear how much longer the process could take.

WBTV has reached out to Carowinds for more information regarding the beginning of test runs, but has not yet heard back.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Critical injuries reported after boat accident on Intracoastal Waterway

