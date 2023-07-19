Judge sentences former Florence 5 school board chairman in child sex abuse case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Florence 5 school board chairman will spend over a decade in prison after pleading guilty in a child sex abuse case.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Christopher Marsh pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Authorities arrested Marsh in March 2021 after an investigation found that back in 2015 he sexually assault the victim who was five years old at the time. The abuse continued through February 2021.

RELATED COVERAGE: Former Florence 5 school board chairman charged in connection with child sex abuse case

Marsh submitted his resignation as chairman of the Florence School District 5 Board on the day of his arrest.

The judge sentenced Marsh to 30 years in prison but suspended the sentence to 11 years to be followed by five years of probation.

Marsh will go on the sex offender registry, there is a permanent restraining order against him, and when he gets out, he’ll be on lifetime GPS monitoring, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Mary Marsh, who was also a teacher with Florence School District Five, was also arrested and charged in connection to the case.

Authorities charged her with two counts of unlawful neglect of child because investigators said she was aware of the abuse but continued to allow the child to be exposed.

Mary Marsh’s case is still pending.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.