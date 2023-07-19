Grand Strand officials share safety tips for cellular, landline service outages during emergencies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Tuesday, phone outages struck several counties. While the reason most likely wasn’t weather, experts in emergency management say this could happen at anytime, especially during hurricane season.

Thomas Bell, a spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management, said that because we are so used to having the world in our hands with our smartphones, getting cut off can be jarring. But, he recommends having multiple ways to receive information.

“Have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts,” said Bell. “Anytime that you lose electricity or cell service goes down or you have a landline that goes down, you’re going to be less scrambling...what am I supposed to do.”

Every city is different, but cities like North Myrtle Beach allow residents to sign up for alerts.

“What it’s used for is obviously notifying the public whenever there’s a road closure, whenever we have inclement weather, flooding, etcetera,” said Patrick Wilkinson, spokesperson for the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Horry County has a system residents can sign up for called Code Red. And, in the middle of hurricane season, Bell said getting this information is all the more important.

“These are all things that just built into redundancy to make sure at least maybe one way you’re able to get that information,” said Bell.

Yesterday’s outage impacted both emergency and non-emergency lines. In Horry County, 911 was still available. But, if it wasn’t, Bell said there are procedures in place.

“That is just something that we would assess what we would do at that point in time,” said Bell. “We have backups in place for that, but we’d let people know. If they need to get in touch with us, we’d have a way to do that.”

To learn more about Code Red, visit this website. North Myrtle Beach residents who want to sign up for city alerts can visit this link.

