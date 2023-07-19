Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Get a taste of California on the Grand Strand at Seabrisa’s Waterfront Seafood Restaurant

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seabrisa’s Waterfront Seafood Restaurant offer a variety of fresh seafood and handcrafted California flare- American cuisine style cooking.

Seabrisa’s was established in 2017 in beautiful Hollister, CA.

It became so recognized as a popular restaurant location that the owners wanted to introduce it to the charming intracoastal waterways of Little River.

Check them out!

