Get a taste of California on the Grand Strand at Seabrisa’s Waterfront Seafood Restaurant
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seabrisa’s Waterfront Seafood Restaurant offer a variety of fresh seafood and handcrafted California flare- American cuisine style cooking.
Seabrisa’s was established in 2017 in beautiful Hollister, CA.
It became so recognized as a popular restaurant location that the owners wanted to introduce it to the charming intracoastal waterways of Little River.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.