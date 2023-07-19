FIRST ALERT: High heat & humidity to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ve given you the First Alert to the excessive heat & humidity for more than a week now. It’s finally here starting today with the heat index reaching 105° at times today.

TODAY

Expect another hot day on tap today. Temperatures along the beaches will reach the lower 90s, and inland temperatures will reach the mid 90s going into the afternoon. Although temperatures will be high, the heat index will be higher. Today’s heat indices will reach 105 for the Grand Strand with the lower 100s inland. If you have any outdoor plans, stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches before a few storms develop. (WMBF)

With so much heat & humidity, we do have a 30% chance for storms this afternoon. Pop up showers & storms will be expected today and will bring some temporary relief to the areas that see rainfall. Any storm that forms today will have the potential for heavy downpours, thunder and lightning.

A few showers & storms will be around today. That rain chance is at 30% today. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The warmest days of the week arrive Thursday & Friday and heat advisories will likely be issued. The heat index will reach 108° for Thursday & Friday. Temperatures will climb into the low-mid 90s for the beaches to end the work week while inland areas make a run for the upper 90s!

The heat index turns brutal to end the work week before we get some relief for the weekend. (WMBF)

Once again, an upper-level disturbance will bring an increased risk of showers & storms Thursday afternoon. With so much high heat & humidity, these storms could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a LEVEL 2 risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon.

We're under a LEVEL 2 risk for severe weather on Thursday. It's a low threat but still something we need to watch. (WMBF)

Wind, heavy rainfall and small hail would be the primary threat in any strong storm that formed. Our rain chances look to be more isolated for Friday remaining at just 20%.

A few strong storms will be possible on Thursday. Wind will be the primary severe weather threat. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

A weak cold front will move through this weekend dropping temperatures a little bit. Inland areas will drop to the low 90s and along the beaches will be in the upper 80s. Although these temperatures drop it will still be hot, but we will see a break from the excessive heat index values. Look for the feels like temperatures to fall to 100-105°. With that being said, we will see the heat advisories drop for the weekend, but it will stay hot and muggy. Rain chances for the weekend will increase slightly. For Saturday we will see a 30% chance for storms and Sunday, we will bump them up to 40%. We will start to dry out again as we head into the start of next week.

Highs will be cooler for the weekend with the risk of a few more showers & storms. (WMBF)

