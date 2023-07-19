Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Driver accused of hitting victim’s car several times at high speed in Florence County

Ameere Centur Moultrie’s charges include assault & battery of a high and aggravated nature and...
Ameere Centur Moultrie’s charges include assault & battery of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property.(Florence County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 21-year-old is facing charges after Florence County deputies say he ran into someone’s vehicle multiple times, causing heavy damages.

Ameere Centur Moultrie’s charges include assault & battery of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property.

Investigators say while driving fast on South Irby Street, Moultrie hit the victim’s vehicle several times. This, according to the sheriff’s office, led to significant damages to the vehicle.

“According to Investigators, at one point, the victim was forced to swerve his vehicle to prevent being struck head-on by Moultrie,” Maj. Michael Nunn says.

Nunn says there is no mention of injuries in the report or arrest warrants.

Moultrie is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly plane crash on Sunday, July 2 in North Myrtle...
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
911 generic
Phone service disruptions across Grand Strand, Pee Dee restored
Death investigation underway in Florence after body found in woods

Latest News

The sheriff’s office says every region in South Carolina has a re-entry council except for the...
Sheriff’s office creating re-entry council for Pee Dee region
Corey Jermaine Roberts is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery.
Deputies ID suspect in Florence County stabbing
Tyllick Sean Alexander McKoy, 23, was arrested at a job site in Dillon County for outstanding...
23-year-old arrested, charged with murder in ongoing Lumberton death investigation
Crews were called out at 2:56 a.m. to a commercial structure fire on the 2000 block of Star...
1 hurt in Longs area fire; investigation underway