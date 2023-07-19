Driver accused of hitting victim’s car several times at high speed in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 21-year-old is facing charges after Florence County deputies say he ran into someone’s vehicle multiple times, causing heavy damages.

Ameere Centur Moultrie’s charges include assault & battery of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property.

Investigators say while driving fast on South Irby Street, Moultrie hit the victim’s vehicle several times. This, according to the sheriff’s office, led to significant damages to the vehicle.

“According to Investigators, at one point, the victim was forced to swerve his vehicle to prevent being struck head-on by Moultrie,” Maj. Michael Nunn says.

Nunn says there is no mention of injuries in the report or arrest warrants.

Moultrie is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center.

