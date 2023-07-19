Submit a Tip
Deputies ID suspect in Florence County stabbing

Corey Jermaine Roberts is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery.
Corey Jermaine Roberts is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery.(Florence County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 18-year-old accused of stabbing someone multiple times.

Corey Jermaine Roberts is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery.

Deputies responded Monday afternoon to the Knight’s Inn on West Lucas Street.

Earlier in the day, investigators say Roberts threatened the victim with “what appeared to be a short sword” in the hotel’s parking lot. After a later dispute, he stabbed the victim multiple times with a “knife,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Roberts was found and taken into custody a short time later.

He is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

