Darlington man accused of beating victim he picked up from Waffle House

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is accused of beating a victim after taking them from a Waffle House earlier this week.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, an officer with the Darlington Police Department responded just after midnight Monday to a reported kidnapping suspect at the Waffle House.

An investigator from the Florence Police Department met with the officer, who said the victim was allegedly being held against her will by the suspect, later identified as Saven Parrott.

An employee at the Waffle House told authorities that they believed an unknown person picked up the victim just a few minutes before authorities arrived. The victim’s brother also arrived, and attempts to get in contact with the victim were unsuccessful.

The Darlington officer then went to a home n Lee Street, where there were no lights on. They then received word from the Florence investigator that the victim was safe and returned the Florence with a friend.

The victim later talked with the investigator, saying Parrott allegedly assaulted her at the home on Lee Street by striking her in the face and mouth several times.

Parrott, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping as well as pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Online records show he’s being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.