Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Critical injuries reported after boat accident on Intracoastal Waterway

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported Wednesday after a boat accident on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to an area of the ICW in Little River just after 12:15 p.m.

No further details about what happened were immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

HCFR is also asking nearby boaters to avoid the area of the waterway and respect the no-wake zone so first responders can work safely.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
Aztec Roofing employees were making their way from an early morning job, when out of nowhere, a...
‘They were really shaken up’: Dashcam video shows footage of truck towing a boat crash into another, driving away
Emergency responders at the scene of a deadly plane crash on Sunday, July 2 in North Myrtle...
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
Death investigation underway in Florence after body found in woods

Latest News

Danny Ray Turner and Brenda G. Turner are charged with gambling and seven counts of unlawful...
State police seize 7 gambling machines from Marion County home; 2 charged
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer
Nashem Osbourne
‘Armed and dangerous’: Lumberton police search for 4th suspect connected to deadly shooting
Lumberton police search for 4th suspect connected to deadly shooting