Critical injuries reported after boat accident on Intracoastal Waterway
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported Wednesday after a boat accident on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to an area of the ICW in Little River just after 12:15 p.m.
No further details about what happened were immediately available.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
HCFR is also asking nearby boaters to avoid the area of the waterway and respect the no-wake zone so first responders can work safely.
