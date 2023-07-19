1 hurt in Longs area fire; investigation underway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating an early Wednesday morning fire that sent one person to the hospital.

Crews were called out at 2:56 a.m. to a commercial structure fire on the 2000 block of Star Bluff Road.

After arriving, firefighters got control of the fire. There is no official word on the victim’s condition.

Horry County police also responded to the scene.

