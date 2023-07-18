Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

You don’t want to miss the TWLUM Teens Project Fundraiser Gala

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The T.W.L.U.M Teens Project has adopted the mission of improving the well-being of at-risk communities teens ages 12 to 18 through technology, educational experiences and tours to maximize exposure and broaden their horizons.

One of the goals of the program is to ensure that participants start thinking and visualizing future career possibilities and make definitive plans for a post high school vocation.

A formal fundraising dinner and gala to support the initiatives of the TWLUM Teens Project featuring Rose Rock as the keynote speaker is set for August 5th!

Learn more about the project and the formal fundraising dinner and gala here!

