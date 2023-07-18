Volunteers protect sea turtles nest in Pawleys Island during new sand fencing construction

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Pawleys Island is set to get new sand fencing and new vegetation along its beaches this week.

Last year, many of the island’s sand dunes were destroyed after Hurricane Ian. To help give the beaches in Pawleys Island more protection, a sand fencing and vegetation project is in the works.

While there are multiple animals that call the sand dunes home, the town of Pawleys Island and the project contractor will be working to ensure they don’t disturb sea turtle’s nests.

Pawleys Island has over 20 sea turtle nests this season. The nests can be identified by an orange sign and orange netting.

As South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (S.C.U.T.E.) Beach Coordinator, Rick Scott explained, to protect the nests during construction, his team will be adding a temporary parameter fence about 10-15 feet from the nests.

“On the nests, we will come out with extra parameter fencing, and we’ll ask the contractor to not get any closer than that,” said Scott.

Scott said that how the permanent sand fence is installed, is just as important as protecting the turtles. The sand fence should be at an angle and should have gaps throughout it.

“It should be like that, so it captures the sand. While at the same time, there’s gaps between for sea life to come in and out,” said Scott.

Officials said that parking at the 1st Street beach access will be closed in the beginning stages of the project. As the project advances, officials say they plan to reopen part of the parking lot.

The Town of Pawleys Island, Town Administrator Daniel Newquist said that sea turtles are a signature part of the island. Protecting them is a top priority.

“We just need to be sure that we’re doing this, in sync with our permit requirements, and avoid any unnecessary disturbance to those nesting sites”, said Newquist.

Newquist said that this project is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.

