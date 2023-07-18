Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Student loan payments set to resume for the first time in three years

44 million Americans have student loan debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The U.S. Department of Education’s COVID-19 relief for student loans will end later this year, with the first payment scheduled for October after a nearly three-year reprieve. Interest on student loans will begin accruing September first.

Robert Farrington, the founder and CEO of The College Investor, recommended borrowers log in to their loan servicer’s website or go to StudentAid.gov to check the status of their account. 

“This will also help you understand what you need to know for repayment. Maybe you need to select a new repayment plan that you can afford that’s more reasonable,” Farrington explained. “Or if you’re on an income driven repayment plan, you might need to recertify your income, especially if it’s been about three years.”

Farrington’s bottom line is that debt holders need to know exactly what their payment will be so they can plan.

He added that those who have been in delinquency or default might be able to qualify for Fresh Start, a one-time, temporary opportunity to get out of default. 

“And I would remind everyone to look for loan forgiveness options on their student loan. So, if you work in public service, for example, you might need to certify your public service employment. Make sure you’re on that income driven repayment plan so that all your payments count for that future loan forgiveness,” Farrington said.

The College Investor has a complete guide for borrowers on the restart of student loan repayment.

StudentAid.gov also has comprehensive information on how to prepare for the restart of payments, plus a guide for those who are repaying student loans for the first time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught...
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief
Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and...
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
insert
Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel

Latest News

Death investigation underway in Florence after body found in woods
16-year-old arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle in Darlington County
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
Pee Dee, Grand Strand communities experiencing landline, cellular service disruptions
Florence man accused of headbutting, choking, slapping victim in kidnapping case