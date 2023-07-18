Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer

Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann(Suffolk County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two years before he was charged in the murders of three women whose bodies were dumped in Long Island, suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann bought land in South Carolina.

Property records show Heuermann purchased four lots in July 2021 along Rippling Brooke Drive in Chester County. The land was appraised at $180,500 and he paid taxes on it in March, just four months before he would be named by investigators as the killer behind the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders.

Neighbors told Fox News Digital that Heuermann, an architect, planned to retire on the secluded property. Satellite images show the property is heavily wooded. The murder suspect’s brother, Craig Heuermann, owns property nearby.

South Carolina deputies worked with law enforcement in New York during the investigation into Rex Heuermann.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX Carolina the agency helped the Suffolk County Police Department with obtaining a court order for a vehicle to be seized in connection with their case. The Suffolk County Police Department confirmed that the vehicle was a Chevrolet Avalanche.

Heuermann is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He pleaded not guilty.

Investigators said he is also believed to be connected to the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Megan Waterman, 22, of Long Island, NY; Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, of Norwich, CN; Melissa...
Megan Waterman, 22, of Long Island, NY; Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, of Norwich, CN; Melissa Barthelemy, 24, of Erie County, NY; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27, of North Babylon, NY. (Source: Suffolk County Police Department)

The victims have been called the “Gilgo Four.” Their bodies were all found in 2010, wrapped in burlap in the same area of Gilgo Beach.

The homicides were the subject of the book and Netflix film “Lost Girls.”

Investigators have uncovered a total of 11 sets of human remains along Long Island’s shore near Gilgo Beach. The other remains are still under investigation and detectives said on Monday their investigation is only beginning.

READ MORE: Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught...
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief
Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and...
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
insert
Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar

Latest News

Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Shortly after filing to become the first major party candidate to be on the ballot of the 2024...
DeSantis lays out 5-point ‘Mission First’ plan for military during SC stop
Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of Madalina Cojocari reveal that the missing...
Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money
Lamarvin Short Jr.
Florence man accused of headbutting, choking, slapping victim in kidnapping case
Our warm weather is back & only climbing through the work week.
FIRST ALERT: Hot & hazy Tuesday on tap, heat index climbs above 105° Wednesday