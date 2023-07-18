Pee Dee, Grand Strand communities experiencing landline, cellular service disruptions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry, Florence and Georgetown counties are currently experiencing phone service outages affecting emergency and non-emergency lines in the counties.

Horry County officials said the service interruption is only affecting the county’s non-emergency line. Those with emergencies can still dial 911.

Georgetown County officials said the emergency 911 lines are down and any residents in need of immediate assistance are asked to call 843-546-5102.

The North Myrtle Beach Police non-emergency line has also reported service interruptions. Anyone with non-emergency calls is asked to call 843-957-6450. All emergency calls should still dial 911.

Florence County Emergency Management officials confirmed that Frontier landline phone service has also been down since Tuesday afternoon. The possible affected areas include Pamplico, Lake City, Johnsonville, Olanta, and Effingham.

Georgetown County officials said AT&T and Verizon cellular services are also impacted.

WMBF News will provide updates as services are restored.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.