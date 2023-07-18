Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Officers helped with a special delivery on a rural road in California over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers in Buttonwillow, a small community outside of Bakersfield, were called to a medical emergency on state route 119 last Saturday.

Arriving officers said they found a woman in labor inside a car pulled to the side of the road.

Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and “delivered a beautiful baby girl” at about 7:30 a.m., according to the department.

The CHP Central Division shared photos of the officers with the baby girl, including first responders holding the new baby wrapped in a yellow tarp.

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)

Authorities said mom and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught...
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief
Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and...
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
insert
Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel

Latest News

NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
Law enforcement points to crews cutting into fiber optic cables, which are used for high-speed...
Pee Dee, Grand Strand communities experiencing landline, cellular service disruptions
A nearly century-old watch was uncovered near an old home in Virginia.
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity build site
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity building site
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix hits at least 110 for 19th straight day, breaking U.S. city records in worldwide heat wave