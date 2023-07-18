Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mother charged with 12-year-old son’s death, tried to kill 4-year-old son, police in Tennessee say

Patricia Sylvester admitted to strangling her son to death and attempting to kill her 4-year-old son, police said.
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Shelbyville mother is charged with killing her 12-year-old son and attempting to kill her 4-year-old son before disappearing on Monday night.

According to Shelbyville Police, the 12-year-old, named Esteban, was found unresponsive by his father at their residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911.

The investigation then centered around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the 4-year-old son, Rafael Sylvester. An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the boy, who was believed to be with his mother and traveling in a Dodge Caravan.

Sylvester and her son Rafael were found alive shortly after the alert was issued on Tuesday morning and were quickly questioned by Shelbyville Police. Sylvester admitted to strangling her son, Esteban, to death, and attempting to kill Rafael, the 4-year-old.

Patricia Sylvester is charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. She remains in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught...
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief
Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and...
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
insert
Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar

Latest News

FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
US soldier facing military disciplinary actions flees to North Korea while touring a border village
Goodwill employee finds WWII memorabilia in donated lockbox’s secret compartment
Shortly after filing to become the first major party candidate to be on the ballot of the 2024...
DeSantis lays out 5-point ‘Mission First’ plan for military during SC stop
Shelbyville mother charged in son's death