Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion Co. deputies arrest suspect in connection to 2022 murder of pregnant woman

By Allyson Bento
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a 10-month-long investigation of a slain pregnant woman.

26-year-old Deshawn Derrick Tolbert was arrested Tuesday for outstanding warrants stemming from the murder of Vanessa Cross and her unborn child at an apartment on Wallace Circle on Sept. 14, 2022.

Authorities say 31-year-old Vanessa Cross was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed in an apartment on Wallace Circle.

The police report also notes that there was a second small child in the apartment. The officer carried the child out of the apartment and placed her in the care of a neighbor.

Tolbert is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm in the city limits, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and death to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime

RELATED COVERAGE | Police: 2 children inside home at time of Marion shooting that killed pregnant woman

Tolbert also had outstanding warrants connected to an armed robbery on July 25, 2020. He allegedly robbed a juvenile on Amber Street of $1,200

He faces charges of armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and conspiracy in that investigation.

Tolbert is being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Marion police said although an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught...
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief
Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and...
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
insert
Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel

Latest News

Death investigation underway in Florence after body found in woods
16-year-old arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle in Darlington County
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
Florence man accused of headbutting, choking, slapping victim in kidnapping case
Pee Dee, Grand Strand communities experiencing landline, cellular service disruptions