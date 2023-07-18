Marion Co. deputies arrest suspect in connection to 2022 murder of pregnant woman

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a 10-month-long investigation of a slain pregnant woman.

26-year-old Deshawn Derrick Tolbert was arrested Tuesday for outstanding warrants stemming from the murder of Vanessa Cross and her unborn child at an apartment on Wallace Circle on Sept. 14, 2022.

Authorities say 31-year-old Vanessa Cross was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed in an apartment on Wallace Circle.

The police report also notes that there was a second small child in the apartment. The officer carried the child out of the apartment and placed her in the care of a neighbor.

Tolbert is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm in the city limits, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and death to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime

Tolbert also had outstanding warrants connected to an armed robbery on July 25, 2020. He allegedly robbed a juvenile on Amber Street of $1,200

He faces charges of armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and conspiracy in that investigation.

Tolbert is being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Marion police said although an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department.

