Longs Area Elite brings home AAU Basketball Championship, dedicated win to late teammate

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Longs Area Elite (SC) AAU Basketball Team returned to Horry County with a World Championship Trophy from Orlando on Monday night.

The 16 and under (16U) team played Rising Pros Training from North Carolina on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and won 72-55 to win the championship game.

Mary Copeland said, “herself, parents, and the community are so proud of the team.”

They also brought along a banner that read: “In Loving Memory Kaleb Brown” as the team honored their late teammate, with the championship.

